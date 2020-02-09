|
James D. "Jim" Kohler
Marion - James D. "Jim" Kohler, age 69, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020, at Marion General, surrounded by his loving family.
His family will greet friends from 3 to 5 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel. (347 W. Center St., Marion, OH 43302) A celebration of his life will follow at 5 PM. A burial with full military honors will be observed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:30 PM, in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.( 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44273)
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
