Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
James D. "Jim" Kohler

James D. "Jim" Kohler Obituary
James D. "Jim" Kohler

Marion - James D. "Jim" Kohler, age 69, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020, at Marion General, surrounded by his loving family.

His family will greet friends from 3 to 5 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel. (347 W. Center St., Marion, OH 43302) A celebration of his life will follow at 5 PM. A burial with full military honors will be observed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:30 PM, in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.( 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH 44273)

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Jim's family. To read his full obituary and express your condolences to his family, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Send Flowers
