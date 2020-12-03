James D. Moore
Mount Gilead - James D. Moore, age 83, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 1, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.
On January 5, 1937, James was born in Naples, KY, a son of the late Sam and Thelma J. (Boyd) Moore. He enjoyed growing up with his family in Kentucky and Georgia.
James proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Up until the age of 75, James worked full time as a security guard at PPG in Delaware, retiring in 2012. He occasionally went back to work part time following retirement.
A man of faith, James was a member of Bryn Zion Baptist Church. James loved going to church on Sunday's and giving praise to the Lord.
James loved to be outdoors working in his flower garden. He enjoyed playing Poker, Solitaire and watching Jeopardy and other game shows. He spent a lot of time reading and he loved his cat, "Smokey".
James is survived by his children: Michael Moore of Columbus, Heidi Pavoni of Upper Arlington, Virginia Berry of Delaware; step-children: Bill (Barbara) Patterson of TX, David (Linda) Patterson of Lancaster, Gary (Pamela) Patterson of Cardington, Vickie (Kurt) Rykwalder of Mount Gilead, Timothy Patterson of Cardington, April Patterson (mother of Riley, Evan and Cody) of Cardington; numerous grandchildren including: Sarah, Jesse, Ryan, Savannah, Priscilla, John, Michael, Cody, Evan, Riley; and a great grandchild, Kaylynn.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two wives: Lillian A. Moore and Essie Duty Moore; and four siblings: Hugie, Sam Jr., Ben and Fredia.
James's family will greet friends from 12Noon - 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Hubschman officiating. Burial with military honors will be on Tuesday at the Dayton National Cemetery. Due to the current COVID pandemic, please maintain a social distance from others and wear your mask.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in James's name to the Bryn Zion Baptist Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve James's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
