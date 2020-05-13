|
James Dalton Spiller
Marion - James Dalton Spiller (Jim Showers), age 75, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his home in Marion, Ohio.
He was born in Port Gibson, Mississippi on January 5, 1945 to the late Ezell and Beulah (Spiller) Showers Sr. James was a member of the Marion Harding High School graduating class of 1963, where he excelled in football (All Ohio Football) and track. In Pole Vaulting, he was a top five All American (he won all State track meets in his senior year 1963). He won Regional, District and State setting several pole-vaulting records. He was the first in history of Ohio to win the State Track meet using a fiberglass pole. Two of his most prized possessions were being inducted in the 1987 Marion Harding Athletic 6th Annual Hall of Fame (picture displayed on wall of New Harding High School) and receiving an autograph by Jesse Owens.
After graduating, James went on to attend Texas Southern on an athletic scholarship. In his freshman year, he won all conference in Pole Vaulting. In July 1965, he joined the United States Army as a Military Police. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. While stationed in Italy, he met and married Alice Olsen.
He loved being a resident of Marion and giving back to the community. He organized and led the First Martin Luther King Jr. March in Marion. He coached several youth league sports as well as women's softball. He worked for the Eaton Corporation and retired after 30 years
As a man of deep faith, he attended several local churches in Marion. He was an avid fisherman, world traveler and a huge fan of The Ohio State University-Buckeyes. He was a loyal fan and passed this passion to his children. He was an outdoorsman whom took pride of his lawn. James loved his family and will be remembered by his infamous "Drive-Bys" and "Horn Honking". He was known for quick visits unless there was a Bid-Whist game going on. He was passionate about playing cards.
He is survived by ex-wife Alice Olsen, daughter Anna-Karina Spiller of New Orleans, LA; son Sam Aaron (Inga) Spiller of Copenhagen, Denmark; grandchildren, Ilias and Hector Spiller, and sister Cherree Thomas of Columbus, Ohio. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces and nephews and loving friendships that were established over the years. James was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, brother Ezell (Norma) Showers, Jr. and sisters Mary Emma (Homer) McDuffie and Ruby Lee (Michael) Mason.
He leaves these words of wisdom "Judge not that ye be not judged" Matt 7:1
James (Jim Showers) Spiller, I did it my way.
James' funeral can be viewed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/ on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial services will be private at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, with a stone-laying celebration of life at a future date.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to The Veterans Administration, Kindred Home Health Care Services, Kindred Hospice Services
and Dr. Bob Singh and Staff for the care and support James received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marion Council on Aging for Mobile Meals.
