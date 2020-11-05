1/2
James David Silver Inglis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James David Silver Inglis

Cardington - James David Silver Inglis, 76, of Marengo, and formerly of Cardington, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

James was born on August 9, 1944, in Glasgow, Scotland, to James and Catherine (Millar) Inglis. He graduated from Yorker High School and Stow College of Engineering, in Glasgow Scotland. In the later 1960's his family moved to America, and they settled in Quincy, Massachusettes. He proudly served the U.S Army after Vietnam. He was an aviation enthusiast, and loved going to airshows and taking photos of airplanes. James got along with everyone, and he loved the staff at Bennington Glen. He married Dixie (Estep) Inglis, and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Carey (Theresa) Keen of Mansfield; sister, Alexa Robertson of Mansfield, Massachusettes; and niece, Rona Nichols of Mansfield, Massachusettes.

Along with his wife, Dixie, he was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine Inglis.

Private services will be held by the family. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved