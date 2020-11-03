1/1
James Earl Kelley
{ "" }
James Earl Kelley

Marion - James Earl Kelley of Marion, passed away on October 26, 2020 at 5:05pm in Marion General Hospital. He was born July 19, 1937 in Lancaster, OH to Earl L. and Helen (Dixon) Kelley. He married Laura Lee Baucher on September 19, 1958 and she preceded him in death.

Surviving are daughters Rhonda Kelley Columber of Marion, Carla Kelley of Cambridge, Tonya Kelley Mustard (Jerome Renzhofet) of Marion and sons Mark (Connie) Kelley of Marion and Matthew (Cinda) Kelley of Marion and his nephew John H. Kelley of Marion.

Surviving are 14 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, his only sibling John H. Kelley and his grandson Daniel L. Kelley.

James graduated from Lancaster High School class of 1955. He was a US Army Veteran. He worked as a mechanic at Montgomery Wards, JCPenny Co, and Marion Correctional Institution where he retired.

James was a motorcyclist enthusiast and he enjoyed playing golf. At home he read westerns and watched westerns.

James preferred not to have a funeral service. Family will have a graveside Memorial Service with military rites at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion Public Library or the White Lily Chapel in Ashley, Ohio ( both places he frequented).




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Marion Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
