James Hoyt Eckle
Marion - James Hoyt Eckle, age 89 of Marion, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Marion. On January 12, 1930, he was born to the late James Bentley Eckle and Mildred (Lynn) Redd, and on October 18, 1953, he married his wife Mazie Leann (Hettinger) Eckle, who preceded him in death.
James enjoyed reading and word searches, and he also loved fishing and tinkering around the house, inside and out. He was a big fan of Ohio State sports as well as the Cincinnati Reds and Tiger Woods golf.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and he held several jobs throughout his lifetime. Upon moving from Lancaster, he worked on a bread route during his first years in Marion, and then he worked at Tecumseh Products until the closing of the local plant. He worked for Glenwood Range for 10 years until his retirement, when he began working part-time for Odd Lots, where he spent 17 years.
He is survived by his daughters Dianna Lynn Eckle and Denise Ann (son-in-law Scott) Swain of Marion, as well as grandchildren Curtis James and Christa Wilson and great-granddaughter Amiya Wilson.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Claridon Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on May 12, 2019