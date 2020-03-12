Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
220 S. Main St.
Marion, OH
James Kelley


1946 - 2020
Marion - James Alan Kelley, age 73, passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born on October 22, 1946 in Columbus, OH to the late Roy and Ruth (Padovani) Kelley. James is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Cheryl Kelley; son Jon (Sarah) Kelley; grandchildren Clark and Parker Kelley; brother Dave (Jolene) Kelley and sister Sue McLaren. Preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruth Kelley. He had a love for fishing and was an avid fisherman, which led him to be a certified master fisherman. James was also a sports official for 45 years. Memorial service will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Trinity Baptist Church 220 S. Main St., Marion, OH 43302. In lieu of flowers donations may be made out to Marion Volleyball Associates. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
