Services
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Glendale Union Cemetery
Cardington, OH
View Map
Prospect - James M. Hyre, age 84 of Prospect died Monday, March 4, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on May 18, 1934 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to the late Ray N. and Rita G. (Black) Hyre.

James was a 1950 graduate of Buckhannon High School and had worked for G.T.E for 30 years where he had served as a Union Steward for the C.W.A. He had also served in the United States Airforce.

James had volunteered at the Delaware State Park for 7 years and enjoyed landscaping and gardening around the house. He most of all loved spending time with his grandkids and hardly ever missed watching them participate in their sporting events.

On June 12, 1963 James married Irene I. (Pfirsch), who survives in Prospect, at the St. John (Windfall) Lutheran Church and they spent a wonderful 55 years together in marriage.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by 2 children: J. Eric (Amy) Hyre of Waldo and Sherella (Tony) Smith of Greencamp; 1 brother, Ray Hyre and 1 sister Peggy Shaffer both of Buckhannon, West Virginia and 8 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Robert Hyre, Shirley Nine and Thomas Hyre.

A graveside service for James will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Glendale Union Cemetery in Cardington with Pastor Grover Caudill officiating.

Those wishing to make a contribution in James's memory are asked to consider the Marion County Humane Society 2264 Richland Road Marion, Ohio 43302.

Those wishing to share a memory of James or to express a condolence to the Hyre family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 6, 2019
