James Norman Boblenz
Marion - James Norman Boblenz, age 84, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.
James was born in New Bloomington, Ohio, on June 26, 1935, to the late Frederick William and Thelma Rebecca (Wood) Boblenz. James graduated from New Bloomington High School in 1953 and, shortly after, entered the U.S. Army. He served one year in Korea and was a Supply Sargent at The Korean Demilitarized Zone. Upon his return, he was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
After his honorable discharge, James married the love of his life, Rosemary Uhl, his "farm girl from Big Island," on November 9, 1957, at St. Mary Church in Marion. Rosemary survives.
After their marriage, James and Rosemary moved into a home in Morral and bought a 118-acre farm near Cardington, where they raised hogs, chickens, and sheep. James later worked as a Technical Writer at the Marion Engineer Depot. When the depot closed, he got a job at the B. F. Goodrich High Pressure hose factory and later gained employment as a Department of Army civilian. The family moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he resumed his technical writing career. While in Civil Service, Jim earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Oklahoma and an MA at Central Michigan University. After several years as a Technical Writer, Editor, and PS Magazine Detroit Area Bureau Chief, he was promoted to Editor-in-Chief of the Army's Preventive Maintenance (PS) magazine.
An adventurous pair that was always together, James and Rosemary traveled across the country in their motor home visiting all lower 48 States. Family was always most important to them, and they were immensely proud of their two daughters, Terri and Vicki, and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They often took the families on camping trips, museum visits, and vacations to Florida and Disney World, and they regularly hosted big family dinners at their house. Their loving legacy is defined by how much they cherished curiosity, play, and togetherness.
Civically, James was a member of the V.F.W., Elks Lodge, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and he was a longtime member of St. Mary Church in Marion, involved with The Knights of Columbus Council 671. He enjoyed writing books on Genealogy in his free time and was a member of the First Families of Ohio and The First Families of Marion County, and he was a Board member of The Edward Huber Memorial Association.
During their careers as civil servants, James and Rosemary lived in St. Louis, twice in Detroit, twice in Lexington, and Huntsville, Alabama. Following their retirement, they returned to Marion, in 1996. At the time, the Huber Machinery Museum was just getting started. The building was still incomplete. James and Rosemary worked many long hours helping to complete the building, collect exhibits, and restore many of the old pieces. James researched each item in the museum and wrote a short history and explanation of each. He also wrote articles for Farm Collector magazine, documenting the history of Ohio and American farming.
Since the Museum was new and unknown at the time, they also started taking an exhibit to antique tractor shows in Ohio and Indiana to introduce exhibitors and owners to the Marion-based museum. They continued with the on-road exhibit until the end of 2014, and both remained tour guides for visitors to the museum until Rosemary was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. James was a doting and loving husband who took care of Rosemary as best he could; he moved into Kingston Residence amid the COVID-19 lockdown so he could still visit her and spend time with her every day.
James was beloved and will be missed by his wife, Rosemary of Marion; daughter, Teresa Ann (Joseph) Mantey of Caledonia and Vicki Lynn (John Jr.) Burnham of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dean) McMahan, Jackie (Justin Golak) Mantey, Jacob (Brittany) Mantey, Joel (Chelsea) Mantey, Daniel Burnham, and Jamie (Justin) Bourland; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Morgan, Riley, Foster, Rosalyn, Loren, Jaycen, John, Lily, and Jack; and brother, John Edwin Boblenz.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings, William Albert, Jerald Lee, Robert Eugene, Frederick Earle, Walter, Mary Frances Henry, Dorothy Jeanne Roberts, and Violet Hazel Rall.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center St., Marion) on Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. St. Mary Catholic Church on Friday, June 19, with Father Tennant presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Donations may be made in James' honor to The Alzheimer's Association.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve James' family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SndyerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.