Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Jack Hall Family Cemetery
McDowell, KY
1938 - 2019
James Philip McCloud Obituary
James Philip McCloud

Marion - James Philip McCloud, age 80, went away to his heavenly home on July 24, 2019. James was born in Drift, KY on August 13, 1938 to the late Abner Mack and Nealie (Gibson) McCloud. He went to school at McDowell. Later, he married his love, Rosalie Moore, on May 4, 1966 in Legion, KY; she predeceased him in 1994. James worked for Parker Hannifin in its many iterations, retiring after 37 years, most recently as a Shipper/Receiver. He also served our nation in the Armed Services. James was known for many things, and everyone knew of his passion for Bluegrass music - he both played and sang. He loved gardening, hunting, and fishing; but was also known as a mechanic who loved to tinker on many things. James was especially known for his faith and love of God, being a member of Crissinger Road Freewill Baptist Church. His love for his family was known by all.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Abner and Nealie; his wife Rosalie; his sisters Bernice (Clyde) Rhoton, Betty Jo (Edward) Caudill, and Ella Lee Matthews; his sister-in-law Anna Sue McCloud; and his brother-in-law Gene Bowen.

Those who will miss his earthly presence are his sons Gregory (Ruth) McCloud of Key West, FL, Jeff (Monica) McCloud of Hartville, OH, and James C. McCloud of Cincinnati, OH; his brothers Malcolm McCloud and Larry S. (Della) McCloud; his sisters Anna Jo Bowen, Rhoda Catherine (Ted) Langley, Lana (Jerry) Venable; brother-in-law Howard Matthews; his grandchildren Meagan (Kyle) Horn, Ian McCloud, Evan McCloud (Payton Pertuset), and Kyle McCloud; great-grandchildren Karson and Lily Horn; and several nieces and nephews.

Family is inviting everyone for calling hours from 5 pm - 8 pm, Monday July 29, 2019 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. The funeral service will immediately follow at 8 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Copley presiding. The graveside service will be in McDowell, KY at the Jack Hall Family Cemetery on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Clinton Moore presiding. Memorial contributions may be given in James' name to the Marion First Free Will Baptist Church, 1449 Crissinger Rd. in Marion. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 28, 2019
