James R. McDaniel
Prospect - James R. McDaniel age 68, of Prospect, Ohio passed away at home on July 9, 2019. James was born in Rutledge, TN to the late Isaac and Birdie (Bryant) McDaniel on February 10, 1951. On July 1, 1972 he married to Debra S. Shepard, she preceded him in death on December 19, 2016. He was employed at the Whirlpool Corporation in the Paint Department for 47 years, retiring in 2019. James was one who loved fishing - anywhere he could, in places such as Delaware, Alum Creek, and Lake Erie.
James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his three brothers John, Ronald, and Ralph McDaniel, and two sisters Mary Southward, and Alta Mae Castle, and sister-in-law Charlotte Shults, and two brothers-in-law Elmond Haney and Phillip Southward
He was loved and will be missed by his sisters Billie Haney of Marion, Nola Cottrill of Yuma, AZ, and Pauline (Randy) Blue of Mt. Victory, OH; sisters-in-law Alma Parker, Anna McDaniel and Beverly McDaniel, all of Marion,; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Respecting James' wishes he will be cremated with a Celebration of his Life at a later date. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 14, 2019