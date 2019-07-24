|
|
James "Jim" Richard Riley
Marion - James "Jim" Richard Riley, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 87 on July 21, 2019.
As a lifelong resident of Marion, Ohio, Jim was born on February 6, 1932 to Jesse and Goldie Bell (Thomas) Riley on Woodrow Ave and graduated from Harding High School in 1950. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, during the Korean War and served in a Psychological Warfare Group. Following his time in the service, he worked for Borden Dairy for 22 years and Whirlpool Corp. of Marion for 25 years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and retired with the rank of Assistant Chief.
On December 27, 1963, he married Onedia M. Wiley and they had a total of six children. Jim always said that God blessed him with a great family.
Jim had a passion for travel and visited all 50 states as well as Canada, North Africa and Azores Island. He loved fishing, being out on the water, and taking his family water skiing. He enjoyed music, playing in the Harding Marching Band and the community band, bowling, working on the computer, gardening, photography, and carpentry.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jesse R. Riley, his mother Goldie Bell (Thomas) Riley, his sister Veda L. Hindman, and his daughter, Diana L. (George) Brown. He is survived by his wife Onedia, and children James E. (D Ann) Riley, Linda L. (Glen) Jerome, Judy A. Jacobs, Kimberley S. (David) Pearse, and Richard H. (Tammy) Riley. He has 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He attended Grace Baptist Church for many years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to thank Julie and her team from the Hospice Group at Ohio Health for all the amazing support they have showed us.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Family will receive friends at Boyd-Born Funeral Home Friday July 26 from 4-7 PM and a funeral service will be Saturday July 27th at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Pleasant Cemetery with Marion County Veterans Council ending with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 24, 2019