Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
James Richard Snyder Obituary
LaRue - James Richard Snyder, 73, of LaRue, died Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Dayton V.A. Medical Center.

He was born October 26, 1946 in Kenton to the late Richard Marion and Bertha Nellie (Bell) Snyder, he was also preceded in death by his brother: William Samuel "Bill" Snyder

Jim was a veteran of the Army serving during Vietnam.

He was a 1965 graduate of the Elgin High School. Jim had worked in maintenance; he had also worked for Haberman's Cash and Carry and the Marion County International Raceway both in LaRue. In recent years Jim had helped take care of the LaRue Cemetery.

He enjoyed gardening and fishing (Lake Erie was a favorite). Jim had played softball when he was younger.

Surviving are his sisters: Mary Ann Snyder of LaRue and Barbara Snyder of Mount Victory

Nieces and nephew: Alene (Tim) Shoffner of Bellefontaine, Todd (Misty) Snyder of LaRue and Sherry Morrison of Missouri

Great nieces and nephews: Rick, Vanessa and Adam Shoffner, Angie (Colin) Boyd, James, Justin, Jacob and Jonathan Snyder, Chelsea (Dalton) Hiltibran and Mercedes (Ethan) Garner

Great great nephew: Quincy Shoffner

A gathering of family and friends will take place Thursday January 16, 2020 from noon until 2:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, followed by Military Honors conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Burial will then take place in the LaRue Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue Park 350 North High Street LaRue, Ohio 43332

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
