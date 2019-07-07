|
James T. "Ted" Smith, Sr.
Marion - James T. "Ted" Smith, Sr., age 76 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Presidential Center. He was born on December 31, 1942 to the late Robert T. and Clara L. (Thompson) Smith in Marion.
Ted was the kind of guy who knew everyone and never forgot a face or a name. He truly loved people, and he could often be found talking to friends and strangers alike, whether he be at Meijer, McDonald's, or the mall. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren as well, and he enjoyed the ritual of coffee and Goodwill with his son Jim. He also enjoyed Bingo, one his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his daughter Linda May Dunn of Marion; his son James T. "Jim" Smith, Jr., of Marion; his sister Sue (Perry) Brammer of Marion; his brother-in-law Dave Kearns of Marion; the mother of his children Louise Smith; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert E. Smith and 2 siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in the Marion Star on July 7, 2019