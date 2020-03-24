|
|
Jane Ann Dean
MARION - Jane Ann Dean, age 66 of Marion, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Jane Ann was born on September 23, 1953 in Bluffton, OH, the daughter of Beverly "Bill" D. and Veronica F. (Dayteen) Caton, Sr. Jane Ann graduated from Findlay High School and then attended Bowling State University, obtaining her Bachelor's Degree. From there, she went on to attend Xavier University earning her Master's Degree in Education.
Jane Ann was an educator for 35 years. She first taught in Cincinnati and then moved to Marion where she was a business teacher at Marion City Schools for 27 years.
She was united in marriage to John F. Dean on December 20, 1998. Jane Ann and John enjoyed their RV traveling all around and camping in beautiful locations. Their travels also took them to a favorite spot of Jane Ann's, casinos! They enjoyed regular trips to Hollywood, Wheeling and when traveling if they saw a sign for a casino they were sure to stop and play.
She is survived by her devoted husband, John F. Dean; daughter, Anne Margaret (Chad) Grupe; grandchildren: Mason and Cole Grupe; and siblings: Larry B. Caton, B. Delos Caton, Timothy (Jodi) Caton, and Beverly Jean Reiss.
Jane Ann is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Kevin B., William H. and James D. Caton.
Private funeral services will be held for her family, including burial in St. Mary's Cemetery officiated by Fr. Thomas Buffer. A public memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page at 2PM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Dean family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020