Jane LaVon (Williams) Felt
Burleson, TX - Jane LaVon (Williams) Felt of Burleson, Texas passed away on 03 July 2019 at the age of 88. Jane was born 24 July 1930 in Marion, Ohio to Harry and Helen Williams.
Jane is retired from GTE/Verizon after 25 years and enjoyed collecting teddy bears. Jane and her husband Jack moved to Burleson in 1994 to be closer to her son. She was a member of the United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church of Burleson, Texas and UMW President from 1996 to 2006. In lieu of flowers please send any contributions to the UMW of First United Methodist Church of Burleson.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband Jack D. Felt and is survived by her son Eric W. Felt and his wife Pamela K. Felt of Mineral Wells, Texas, her granddaughter Megan Anderson and her two great-grandchildren Dylan Van Wey and Levi Anderson of Midlothian, Texas. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Holcomb and her family of Marion, Ohio. Jane also leaves several friends coast to coast. Jane will be interred with her husband Jack at the Dallas - Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on July 18, 2019