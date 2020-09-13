Jane Stevens
Marion - Jane Stevens, 94, of Marion, died peacefully Friday evening September 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born August 26, 1926 in Marion to the late Ernest Franklin and Zora (Cook) Spitzer, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harould B. Stevens, they were married November 14, 1948 and he died March 19, 2000, also preceding her in death was her two sons: Daniel and Ernie Stevens, a great grandson Logan Stevens, two brothers: Frank and Ernie Spitzer, son-in-law: Dutch Van Eck and daughter-in-law: Mandy Stevens.
Family was the most important thing in Jane's life, she cherished all time she could spend with them. She loved traveling around in their motorhome and going boating. Jane also had worked as a bookkeeper for the Fantastique Salon in Marion, she always enjoyed the time she was able to spend with the girls at the salon.
Surviving are two daughters: Carolyn Van Eck of LaRue and Cyndee (Tommy) Thompson of Buckeye Lake, daughter-in-law: Monica Stevens of Marysville
Grandchildren: Laurie Stevens, Erika Stevens, Kelly (Jesse) Travis, Josh (Shelby) Stevens, Kyla (Micah) Fitzgerald, Daniel Stevens, Jesse Stevens, Jason (Alicia) Stevens, Ryan Stevens and Melody (Bill) Baker
38 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren
Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastors Steve Whitaker and Jeremy Stout will officiate. Friends may call Wednesday from 11-12 noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue
Memorial gifts may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St. Boys Town, NE 68101
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com