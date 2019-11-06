|
|
Janet Ann Ulery
Lakeview - Janet Ann Ulery, 70, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Janet was born on October 18, 1949 in Marion to the late Harlos V. Brutchey and Florence Irene Watts.
Janet met the love of her life, Bill Ulery, while in high school and they were married December 8, 1967. After retirement, they moved from Marion to Lakeview, OH. They enjoyed boating, golf cart rides, and shopping for antiques.
Janet will be forever missed by her husband, Bill, her son, Bill (Amy) Ulery, II, daughter, Nicole Brown, grandsons, Dustin and Nicholas Ulery, great grandchildren, Hannah and Jayden Ulery, all of Marion, sister, Becky (Mike) Miracle of Shelby, sisters-in-law, Louise Brutchey of Galion, and Pam Ford of Lakewells, FL, brother-in-law, Jack Ulery of Lakeview, mother-in-law, Mabel Ulery of Lakeview, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Brutchey, grandson, Zachary Ulery, and son-in-law, Jason Brown.
Following Janet's wishes, there will be no services held. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can Heal.
Love leaves a memory no one can Steal."
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019