Janet E. McElroy-Postle

Marion - Janet E. McElroy-Postle, age 76, of Marion passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 6:42 PM in the Marion General Hospital. She was born on April 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio to the late George "Don" and Norma (Griffith) McElroy. Janet is survived by two sons; Donald J. & Gary E. Lane both of Marion, OH., a daughter; Denise Lane-Martin of Marion, OH., two brothers; Stephen McElroy of Tuscon, AZ. & Ken McElroy of Marion, OH., three sisters; Sondra Smith of Marion, OH., Marcia McElroy of Tempe, AZ., & Tammy Banks of Marion, OH., 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Shannon E. Rife and a brother; Judson McElroy.

Janet was employed as a home health aide for 15 years working in nursing homes throughout Marion and finally working for Health & Home Care Concepts before retiring.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery. Officiating will be her brother, Stephen McElroy. Donations in Janet's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
