Janet Ivanell Lucas



Marion - Janet Ivanell Lucas, age 86, of Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Kingston of Marion.



Janet was born August 13, 1932 to the late Clayton Elwyn "Pat" Sr. and Florence Elizabeth (Lister) Gifford in Marion and later graduated from Harding High School in 1950. She continued her education at The Ohio State University where she studied to be a dietitian.



Janet met Robert Verne "Bob" Lucas on a blind date at a bonfire. The two were wed on November 23, 1952. Janet and Bob raised five wonderful children and cared for 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Together they enjoyed traveling across the country and at the age of 74, they took a trip the West Coast and cruised to Alaska. This was the first time Janet was on a plane and was so impressed she booked a helicopter ride!



Janet loved to spend time with her large family and found comfort when they were all home. Having high expectations for everyone, Janet valued education and hard work. She was known as the family CPA.



Janet was a loving, caring and kind woman. Her abilities at sewing were only outweighed by her skills in the kitchen. However skilled Janet was in the home, she often joked that plants inside her home "were on their own" (except if they were silk).



Being a woman of faith, Janet was a long time member of Prospect Street United Methodist Church and always loved to volunteer. She helped at the church any chance she had. She also spent time working for TWIG, working on the election board, and volunteered at her children's school.



The highlight of Janet's life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Bob of Marion; children, Laurie (Rex) Johnson of Marion, Mark (Chris) Lucas of Columbus, Jenny (Steve) Perry of Mansfield, TN., Jane (Rob) Ramey of Prospect, and Lois (Perry) Payne of Marion; 12 very special grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and sister, Jackie Dwyer.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Glenn Glifford, Clayton Elwyn "Mac" Glifford Jr. and Anne Brown.



Visitation will be held at Prospect Street United Methodist Church (185 S. Prospect Street, Marion) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 until 5pm. A memorial service honoring Janet's life will be held 11am Monday at the church with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday. Private family burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's honor to Prospect Street United Methodist Church or Kindred Hospice.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Janet's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on July 20, 2019