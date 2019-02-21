|
|
Janet L. Purcell
Las Vegas, NV - Janet L. Purcell, 74, returned to heaven February 18, 2019, at her home in Las Vegas, NV. She was born March 11, 1944, in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Harry Weller and Mr. and Mrs. John Parish (Clara Rife). She married William C. Purcell, also from Marion, Ohio, April 7, 1979. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Parish, grandson, John Z.C. Markley, grandson Michael Lingrel, and grandson, Jeremiah Thrush.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sisters, Ms. Patricia Harris of Clearwater, Florida, Mr. and Mrs. Clint Taber (Jane) also of Clearwater, Florida and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Guild (Patty) of Colorado. Their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. David Brown (Catherine), son, Mr. Joseph H. Purcell (Kathy Postlewait), daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Garry Thrush (Mary), daughter Mr. and Mrs. Michael McLain (Donna), son, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Markley (Vonnie), son Mr. and Mrs. Richard Markley (Tina), and son Mr. and Mrs. Donald Markley (Michelle); 23 Grandchildren, 42 Great Grandchildren, and 11 Great-Great Grandchildren.
At her request, no services will be conducted. Those who wish to remember Janet in a special way may make donations to ASPCA.org as she was a passionate animal lover.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 21, 2019