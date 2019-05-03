|
|
Janet L. Wygle
Marion - Please put this obit in for the Thursday Edition. If you have any question regarding this obit please feel free to call at (419) 447-1221.
Janet L. Wygle, 92, of Marion, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Presidential Center Nursing Home, where she had been living for the past few years.
Janet was born on March 17, 1927, the daughter of Charles and Mamie Rife, Columbus, OH. Janet was married to Bud (Herman) Wygle who preceded her in death in 2006. She had three sons that sadly preceded her in death also, Michael Davis of Naples, FL, Jerry Davis of Upper Sandusky, OH, and Timothy Davis of FL. She has a daughter Linda (Larry) Hall of Marion, OH and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Davis of Naples, FL, who survive. Janet also has 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. Janet and her granddaughter Wendy (Jeff) Courtad of Upper Sandusky had a very special relationship.
Janet worked at Dr. Logsdon's OB/GYN office as a medical assistant for many years. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and spending time with her grandchildren.
A graveside service for Janet will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the LaRue Cemetery in LaRue, OH with Pastor Pam Lamb-Hart officiating. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting with her arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made in her honor to , which she always donated to and loved. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 3, 2019