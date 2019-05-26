Janet N. Mitchell



Marion and formerly of Cadillac, Michigan - Janet N. Mitchell, age 98, of Marion, and formerly of Cadillac, Michigan, died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Community Care and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.



On March 4, 1921, Janet was born in Wexford County, Michigan, one of three daughters of the late Peter and Lulu "Pearl" (Wilcox) Vander Jagt. Growing up everyone in her family endearingly knew her as "June".



June married the love of her life, James Marion Mitchell, on November 5, 1947. Together they shared thirty seven years of marriage. He preceded her in death on their anniversary in 1984.



In addition to being a homemaker, Janet helped James with the operations of their business, Mitchell Fire Extinguishers, in Cadillac, Michigan. She also worked as a cook at the Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort.



Having a love the great outdoors, Janet and James lived across the street from Lake Mitchell and they would take their boat out several times a week during the summer months to fish. A few times a year they went out on Lake Michigan with friends fishing for bigger catches. They also enjoyed snowmobiling and camping at different sites throughout the beautiful state of Michigan.



A great cook, Janet's family was especially loved whenever they would smoke the fresh salmon they recently caught. She lived in Cadillac, Michigan, until 2010, when she moved to Marion, Ohio, to be nearer to her daughter, Deborah Brown.



Janet will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who cared deeply for her family in her own way.



She will be missed by her three daughters: Janet Alberts of West Branch, MI, Patricia (Jack) Hankins of Santa Anna Trail, TX, and Deborah (William) Brown of Marion, OH; ten grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Including her husband and parents, Janet was preceded in death by her son, James William Mitchell; and two sisters: Coral Johnson and Della Davis.



Services honoring Janet's life will be held in late summer/early fall up in Manton, Michigan, and will be announced. Burial will take place at a later date in Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola, Michigan.



On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at the Community Care and Rehabilitation Center for their friendship and care of their mother, Janet. "Thank you" also to everyone at Capital City Hospice.



Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with unexpected expenses.



Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with unexpected expenses.