Janet O'Brien
Marion - Janet L. (Jones) O'Brien, age 78 of Marion, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. On February 15, 1941, she was born to the late L. Eldon and A. Louise (Carpenter) Jones. She was a lifetime resident of Marion, Ohio, and a graduate of Marion Harding High School, class of 1959.
She worked for 20 years at the Coach House Gifts in the Marion Southland Mall. On October 26, 1978, she married Michael P. O'Brien in Marion.
A wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she had three children: daughter Tani (Joe) Lowery and her children Brad (Candice) Boothe, Amanda (Paul) Skaggs, Gavin Lowery, and Caitlin; daughter Casandra Christman and her son Jordan Christman; and son Jarrod (Angela) Jenkins and his children Kyle Jenkins, Cole Jenkins, and Jessica Jenkins.
She also had three step-children: Debra (Joe) Painter and her children Daniel Thacker and David Thacker; Dean (Deb) O'Brien and his children Joey (Jess) O'Brien, Dustin (Sarah) O'Brien, Courtney Buchanan, and Dakota O'Brien; and Denise Burkard and her son Devin Jamison.
She also had sixteen great-grandchildren: Tracyn Jenkins, Isabella Clark, Adriana Clark, Destinee Skaggs, Jacob Skaggs, Trevor O'Brien, Brooklyn O'Brien, Jillian O'Brien, Landon Beal, Tyson O'Brien, Xavier O'Brien, Zoey O'Brien, Ayden Perkins, Rosaleigh Perkins, Emmaline Perkins, and Charlotte Buchanan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Louise Jones, brother Ivan Jones, sister-in-law JoAnne Jones, grandson Joshua Christman, and her favorite grandmother Grace Carpenter.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 am at Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St., Marion, Ohio. Burial will follow at Claibourne Cemetery in Richwood, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice through the Grace Hospice Foundation, 655 Brawley School Rd., Suite 200, Mooresville, NC 28117. The family would also like to offer a special thank-you to Dr. Lodhawala for the excellent care and also to the Kindred nursing staff.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 24, 2019