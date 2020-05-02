|
|
Janice Corbin
Janice Corbin, 81, of LaRue, died peacefully Friday afternoon May 1, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab.
She was born April 10, 1939 in Richwood to the late George and Thelma (Mullin) Speakman, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene "Bill" Corbin, they were married October 15, 1955 and he died October 22, 2004, she was also predeceased by siblings: Jerry, Gerald and Bob Speakman, Rosie Alderson and Deloris Chamberlain.
Janice had worked at the former Quaker Oats in Marion for 23 years and then retired from Imperial Cup in Kenton where she worked for ten years.
Family was always at the center of Janice's life. It was her mission in life to take care of her husband and family. She loved them all.
She enjoyed many vacations with her husband and their "lifelong vacation friends" Ray and Joan Downing.
Janice was a very hard-working soul who also enjoyed being around and taking care of the horses on the family farm.
Surviving are her children: Kim Speck of LaRue, Rhonda (David Miller) Holcomb of LaRue, Susan (Roger) Cobb of LaRue, Ricky (Angela) Corbin of Forest, Randy (Marty) Corbin of North Lewisburg and Alan (Theresa) Corbin of LaRue
Grandchildren: Chelsea (Josh) Reed, Shekinah (Ty) Traxler, Conrad (Ashley) Corbin, Jen Simms, Ryan Corbin, Amber Corbin, Cody Corbin, Travis Hellinger, Kyla (David) Doss, Adam Sherwood and Kelsey (Fred Santiago) Decker
15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren
Siblings: Raymond (Barb) Speakman, Steve (Melody) Speakman, Dottie (Donald) Wilson, Georgie George, Helen (Steve) Winterrowd, Shirley French and Carol (Jr.) Lewis
Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Agosta Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate.
Due to the current health situation, there will be only private family calling hours.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice at 685 Delaware Ave., Marion, Oh 43302.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020