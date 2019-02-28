|
|
Janice L. Ottoman Ottaviano Thomas
Marysville - Janice L. Ottoman Ottaviano Thomas, 79, of Marysville died peacefully at her home Saturday February 23, 2019 surrounded by her children.
Janice owned and operated the Gary's Drive In restaurant with her husband Gary for 18 years. She was then a waitress for a brief time at Hermie's Home Restaurant before changing careers to become a corrections officer at the Marysville Women's Reformatory for 22 years. After retiring, Jan continued her husband's love of helping people in need by contributing to local food pantries. She was a native of Marion and a graduate of Marion Harding High School.
She enjoyed Saturday morning rides with her daughter, Mary seeking out the best yard sales. She loved reading a good mystery or paranormal book and enjoyed holistic medicine, doing reflexology for her friends.
Janice was born October 5, 1939 in Marion to the late Joseph and Mary Floria Ottman Ottaviano. She married Gerald "Gary" Thomas in 1956. He preceded her in 2014 after 57 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a son David Gerald Thomas and brothers Donald & Robert Ottman.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jesse Keith and Debra Thomas, Mary Kathleen and Terry McCoy; a sister, Rosemary Ottman Ottaviano Enderle; sisters-in-law, Alyce Ottman, Margaret Fisher, Gertrude (Ed) Jackson; 6 grandchildren, Tamara (Mike) Huckaba, Deanna (Josh) Henson, Lanette (Reggie) Looney, John (Angie) McCoy, Terah (Adam) McMahon, Keith McCoy, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At Janice's request, there will be no public memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Ingram Funeral Home who is completing her arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 28, 2019