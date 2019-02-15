Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Marion - Janis Beverly (Edgar) Dodds passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 in Marion OH after living courageously with ALS for nearly a decade. She fought against this terrible disease with strength, grace and her sense of humor until the end.

Family will receive friends and family from 11 AM - 1 PM on Friday February 15, 2019 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W Columbia St in Marion OH, with the funeral service immediately following at 1 PM at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Robert M. Howard of First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Burial will follow the service at the Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Janis be made to the ALS Association, or the First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Online condolences may be given through www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 15, 2019
