Jason Landrum
Marion - Jason Thomas Landrum, age 36 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. On July 8, 1982, he was born to Kim Landrum and the late William Henry Landrum in Marion, and on July 6, 2014, he married his wife Sue (Stiles) Landrum.
He is survived by his wife Sue Landrum; his mother Kim Landrum; his brothers Kyle Landrum, Henry Landrum, and Clyde Redmon; his sister Dorothy Lovell; and his aunt Karla Landrum.
He was preceded in death by his father William Henry Landrum and his sister Kimberly Landrum.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3 pm at Solid Rock Church, 699 N. State St., Marion.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 17, 2019