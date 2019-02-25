Jean Evelyn Harrison



Marion - Jean Evelyn Harrison, age 82, of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at The DeWolfe House of Marion, Ohio.



Jean was born in Columbus on September 9, 1936 to the late Cellman Sr. and Lavina (Rice) Price. She attended Pleasant High School graduating in 1954 and worked for many years at GTE in Ohio and Indiana.



In 1991 Jean married Edwin Harrison who passed away May 24, 2017.



Jean will be missed by children, Judy (Larry) Briggs of Marion, Ohio Lawrence Chaffin of Illinois; step-children, Kevin Harrison of New York and Chris Harrison of Florida, grandchildren, Tiffany (Chad) Williamson of Marion, Andrew Chaffin of Dayton, Tyler Briggs of Fort Benning, Georgia, and Devin Briggs of Marion; great-grandson, Joseph Williamson; sisters, Mary Bowen and Bev McDaniels; first husband, Lawrence Chaffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; brother, Cellman (Maxine) Price Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Julie Chaffin.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E Center St. Marion, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm. A funeral service honoring Jean's life will be held 11 am Wednesday at the funeral home and entombment will follow in Marion Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in Jean's honor to Capital City Hospice or The .



Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 25, 2019