Jean Rall
Upper Sandusky - Jean Rall, age 86 of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:35 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Jean was born on October 5, 1933 in Marion, Ohio to Leroy and Marjorie (Whitehill) Parish, both of whom are deceased. She married Thomas J. "Tom" Rall on August 20, 1958 and he passed away on October 21, 2018.
She is survived by her 2 children: Karen (Robert) Daley of Elyria, Jeff (Laura) Rall of Bucyrus. 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Along with a brother, James (Sue) Parish of Marion.
Jean was preceded in death by a daughter Sharon Veith, 4 brothers, Robert, Richard, Fred and Jack and 2 sisters, Ruth Ann Waddell, and Joan Milligan.
Jean was a homemaker and also owned and operated Rall's Christian Gifts for over 20 years.
She was a one of the founding members of Community Christian Center in Upper Sandusky, and was active within the church in many ways including bible studies.
Jean was a member of the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Guild and for hobbies she enjoyed crocheting, knitting afghans for each of her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, playing euchre and spending her winters in Ocala, Florida for many years.
She will be remembered for her love for the Lord and her gift of hospitality and love for spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services for Jean Rall will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday, 2 hours prior to the funeral service at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
