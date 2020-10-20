1/1
Jean Stutzman
Jean Stutzman

Richwood - Jean Stutzman, 84, of Richwood, died peacefully Monday morning October 19, 2020 at the home of her son Dana in Mount Victory.

She was born November 21, 1935 in Mount Victory to the late Marvin C. Thompson and Dora (Ward) Pennock, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Thompson and a sister, Margaret Thompson

Jean was retired from the Whirlpool Corp. in Marion. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, playing Bingo and going to Casinos. Never one to sit still, she loved traveling, being in nature and going to zoos. Jean was known to be a little thrifty, she could not pass up an opportunity to go to a dollar store for a deal, she also loved going to sales and Amish auctions.

In her down time, she enjoyed sewing, baking and puzzles to pass the time.

We also cannot forget her love of her Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jean loved being with her family, especially her grandkids, she had a special bond with Mackenzie Jade.

Surviving are her children: Mark (Patty) Reames of Bellefontaine, Dave (Dixie) Reames of DeGraff, Dana Thompson of Mount Victory, Bobby Joe Thompson of Richwood, Scott (Christy) Thompson of Richwood, Michelle Thompson of Arkansas, William (Lydia) Thompson of North Carolina, and Ronnie Stutzman, Richwood.

Grandchildren: Amber (Steven) Eich, Jesse Reames, Angie Recinos, David Reames, Michael (Leann) Swihart, Jaime (Joey) Green, Tyler (Natalie) Thompson, Dustin (Cassie) Thompson, Dalton (Shannon) Thompson, Darian Thompson, Tiffany (Brandon) Lowe, Dillon Thompson, Kamryn Thompson, Keshia (Brian) Coogan, Kiara Thompson, Dana, Callie, Clayton, Thomas, and Justin Baker, and Shiann Thompson.

Brother: Joseph (Beatrice) Thompson of Dayton

22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren

Graveside services will be held Friday October 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Claibourne Cemetery, Hayden Stofcheck will officiate. Private family calling hours will be held.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
