Jeff Cochran
- - Jeff Cochran, 48, a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School residing in Titusville Florida passed away unexpectedly August 16, 2019. Survived by his husband Max Meyer, mother, Pat Cochran, grandmother Alice Young, brother Steve Cochran and sister Julie (John) Foster, nieces Alexis Cochran, Amanda (Stevie) Dexter, Erika (David) Little, Samantha Foster and nephew Scott Foster along with several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Norm Cochran.
A memorial Service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 2400 S. Washington Avenue, Titusville, Florida August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the SPCA of Brevard and/or Hope of Brevard Rescue in honor of Jeff.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 23, 2019