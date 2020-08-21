1/
Jeffrey "Jeff" Garver
1954 - 2020
Marion - Jeffrey "Jeff" Garver passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born in Seoul, South Korea on November 15, 1954.

Jeff was a gifted and creative soul/spirit. He loved to draw. He always had a sketch pad by his side. Jeff drew what he loved. His illustrations always had a unique and whimsical perspective.

Jeff loved to write poetry, journal, recite lyrics, sing and play his guitar. He frequently quoted passages from his favorite artists (Lennon, McCartney and Dylan). The passages he chose always reflected his state of mind in a humorous and eclectic way.

Jeff was a musician at heart and was very proud of his music collection. There could have been no greater Beatles fan. He had all of their music and knew all the lyrics to their songs. He was also a huge classic rock fan. Bob Dylan and the Band, Pink Floyd and Lynyrd Skynyrd were among his favorites.

My brother loved to speak in the 3rd person. What would one be doing now? I can hear him say. I know that he is forever listening to his music and strumming his guitar. Jeff was one of the good guys. He was loved and will be dearly missed.

No funeral services will be held at this time. A special celebration of Jeff's life will occur at a later date.

The family would like to offer a special thank-you to the staff and residents of Harding Pointe for the care and friendship they offered to Jeff during his time there.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's name to your favorite charitable organizations.

To offer the family condolences, please visit: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
