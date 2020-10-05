Jeffrey Grant Thieken
Waldo - Jeffrey Grant Thieken, age 59, is at peace following multiple complications from a liver transplant. Jeff died Saturday, October 3rd 2020, at The Ohio State University Medical Center.
Jeff was born March 21, 1961, in Marion, Ohio to Henry Herbert and Martha Jane (Barber) Thieken. Jeff graduated from Tri-Rivers and worked for several roofing and construction companies over the years.
Jeff had a deep spirituality. He loved nature and animals.
He Is survived by his daughter, Misty Rawlins; grandchildren, Autumn and Nevaeh Rawlins; aunt, Marjory Denzer; nephews, Sam and Hank Owings; cousins, Pam (Christina Jones) Denzer, Randy (Jana) Denzer, Rod (Kris) Denzer, Tina Smith, and Laurel Kunkler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Owings and uncle, Douglas Denzer.
Graveside services will be held at Waldo Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue & Cat Sanctuary at https://www.homelesstohome.com
