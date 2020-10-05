1/1
Jeffrey Grant Thieken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Grant Thieken

Waldo - Jeffrey Grant Thieken, age 59, is at peace following multiple complications from a liver transplant. Jeff died Saturday, October 3rd 2020, at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

Jeff was born March 21, 1961, in Marion, Ohio to Henry Herbert and Martha Jane (Barber) Thieken. Jeff graduated from Tri-Rivers and worked for several roofing and construction companies over the years.

Jeff had a deep spirituality. He loved nature and animals.

He Is survived by his daughter, Misty Rawlins; grandchildren, Autumn and Nevaeh Rawlins; aunt, Marjory Denzer; nephews, Sam and Hank Owings; cousins, Pam (Christina Jones) Denzer, Randy (Jana) Denzer, Rod (Kris) Denzer, Tina Smith, and Laurel Kunkler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Owings and uncle, Douglas Denzer.

Graveside services will be held at Waldo Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue & Cat Sanctuary at https://www.homelesstohome.com.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Jeff's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
makaarim qadriyyah alkhaiwani
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved