Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Jeffrey Lee Calbert


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Lee Calbert Obituary
Jeffrey Lee Calbert

Cardington - Jeffrey L. Calbert, age 51, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio to John C. Calbert who is deceased and Jean L. (Douglass) Calbert who survives in Cardington.

Jeffrey was a 1986 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School and had served his country Honorably in the United States Navy. Jeffrey had worked as a carpenter for Wallace Construction in Galena.

In addition to his mother, Jeffrey is survived by 5 siblings: Donna Jean (Todd) Lajoie-Daniel of Columbus, Diana Cline of Cardington, Alan (Anita) Calbert of Whitehall, Montana, Michele (Chris) Unitas of Lutherville, Maryland and Kimberly (James) Westbrook of Marion; Jeffrey is survived by many nieces and nephews as well.

Friends may call on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315 where the funeral will begin at 1:00 PM. The burial will follow immediately after the service in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

To share a story about Jeffrey or to send a condolence to the Calbert family please visit www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 30, 2019
