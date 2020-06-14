Jeffrey William Daum
Marion - Jeffrey William Daum, age 61, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home after a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Jeff was born in Marion, Ohio on January 27, 1959 to Jack Daum and Judy A. (Evans) Daum. He attended Pleasant High School where he excelled at Basketball and was the President of the Student Body. Shortly after graduating, Jeff drove his Corvette to Texas and worked in the oil business.
After returning to Marion, Jeff started his lifelong career at The Whirlpool Corporation where he worked as the warehouse coordinator for more than 20 years. In younger years, Jeff enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball and bowled a 300 in dedication of his father's untimely death. He also enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada and could be found cheering on the Buckeyes.
Being a man of faith, Jeff was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Marion; here, he married Kathy Louise Searls on May 23, 2003.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathy; mother, Judy; daughters, Andrea Marie Daum and Kaitlyn Nichole Daum; sister, Jill Pinnick of Okeechobee, Fl.; and canine companions, Buckie and Gracie.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jack Daum.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11am with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeff's honor to Ohio Health Hospice for the wonderful care they provided or The Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Jeff's family.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.