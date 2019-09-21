Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HARDAGE - GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME
Jacksonville, FL
Jennie Marie Herbert


1960 - 2019
Jennie Marie Herbert Obituary
Jennie Marie Herbert

Jacksonville - Jennie Marie Herbert was born on September 12, 1960 and passed away on September 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She grew up in Marion and lived in Florida for the past 33yrs. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Charlotte, and good friend Billy. She will be dearly missed by her five siblings Mike (SuCha) Moran, Darcy (Patrick) Field, Donald " Dink ( Judy) Morgan Jr., Joe (Debby) Morgan, Debbie Lama all of Marion. In addition to her parents Donald and Charlotte Morgan she was preceded in death by her sister Sandra Moran. Celebration of Life 6:00 pm -8;00- pm at HARDAGE - GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME St. Johns Room, in Jacksonville Fl.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 21, 2019
