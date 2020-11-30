1/
Jennie Virginia Riley
Jennie Virginia Riley

Marion - Jennie Virginia Riley, age 92 of Marion, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.

Jennie was born on September 26, 1928 to the late Charles William Crouso and Della Margarette (Landon) Crouso in Marion, Ohio. On July 1, 1956, she married the late Richard Allen Riley at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Prospect Township.

Jennie worked at the Marion Power Shovel for 10 years as a secretary and was a loving homemaker after she got married. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Jennie was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband: Richard Allen Riley and a sister: Roselin Wiles.

Those who will cherish her memories include her son: Darrell (Susan) Riley, her four daughters: Laura (Michael) Shoemaker, Cheryl (Frank) Line, Linda (Christopher) Jones and Lisa Riley; one sister: Elsie Rickard; her ten grandchildren: John "PJ", Karen, Kristianna, Trevor, Spencer, Carter, Victoria, Zachary, Nicholas and Jacob; her step grandson: Richard and two step great-grandchildren: Courtney and Zachary.

A private family graveside service will be observed. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Ohio Health Hospice or the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
