Jennifer Marie YeomanHarpster - Jennifer Marie Yeoman, age 52, of Harpster, was unexpectedly called Home, after battling a sudden onset of illness, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by family.Jen was born on November 29, 1967 on a military base in Nuremberg, Germany to the late Frank and Brenda (Wagner) Adams. After graduating from Marion Harding High School, she was led by her compassionate heart to pursue a career as a Registered Nurse. While working in the medical field she met her best friend, and love of her life, John Yeoman. Their shared compassion prompted them to start a medical transportation company, Onsite ATS. They later went on to pursue their mutual passion of cooking and serving others, working side by side in their food truck, The State of the Sandwich. Jen is survived by her devoted husband, John Yeoman; children Courtney (Keith) Danner, Casey (Andrew) Yeats, Niki (Anthony) Gaither, and Hanna Yeoman; grandchildren: Collin and Jaxon Yeats, and Melanie and Simon Gaither; brother Jeff (Wendy) Adams; Ben Higgins, loving partner to her late mother; and several nieces, nephews, and family members. Jen is preceded in death by her grandma Geneva Breeding, mother Brenda Wagner, and father Frank Adams. Jen loved nothing more than her family. She shared a one of a kind love with her adoring husband John Yeoman. They devoted their lives to God, to each other, and to their family and friends. Nothing made her happier than the opportunity to provide uplifting support for her girls through the events of their lives, big and small. She was a proud "Paw Maw" who considered every moment spent with her grandbabies a blessing. Jen was a strong woman who would fight any battle on behalf of her loved ones, always fulfilling the role of advocate. She never gave up on something she believed in.The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later time. In support of her exceptional drive to help and protect others, donations can be made to Turning Point 330 Barks Rd. W. Marion, OH 43302 in lieu of flowers. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted to serve the Yeoman family.