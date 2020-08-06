Jennifer "Jenn" Mc Craw
Zanesville - Jennifer Lynn "Jenn" (Howard) McCraw, of Zanesville, formerly of Marion. On July 29th of 2020, at merely 37 years of age, Jenn left this world behind, transferring what remained of her promising life to the hearts of those she loved. Being born in Zanesville, Ohio Jennifer took residence in many places, most recently Senecaville, before unexpectedly closing her eyes for the final time In Zanesville.
Jennifer attended Elgin High School and Tri-Rivers career center in Marion County, graduating with the class of 2001. Attaining certification in medical assisting from Ross Medical Center (class of 2011) was not enough, she went on to gain and maintain employment through the Walmart Optical Center the last 7 years of her life, where she became a licensed Optician.
Friends may call from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Jeff Howard officiating. Due to current medical conditions social distancing will be maintained, building occupancy will be limited to 60 guests at one time and everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask. Immediately following services a gathering of family and friends will be held at the American Legion, Post 29, 27 South 3rd Street, Zanesville. To read the full obituary or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
