Jennifer N. Predmore
Jennifer N. Predmore age 47, formerly of Upper Sandusky and of Marion died on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Ohio State University surrounded by her family. She was born June 22, 1972 in Upper Sandusky to Stanton "Buzz" Deanna (Hannibal) Swihart II of Upper Sandusky. Jennifer married Larry Predmore on Oct. 15, 1994 and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2015.
Surviving are her two daughters Allison Noel Predmore of Columbus and Madelyn Leigh Predmore of Columbus, brother Stanton Swihart III, Upper Sandusky, maternal grandmother C. Alvetta Hannibal, Upper Sandusky. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Charles Hannibal and Paternal grandparents Stanton Sr. & Ida Swihart.
Jennifer graduated from Upper Sandusky High School class of 1990 where she was a majorette. During high school she enjoyed watching her brother play baseball and keeping stats for the boys basketball team. Jennifer graduated from University of Findlay with a Bachelors of Science in Education. She began her teaching career in Upper Sandusky and continued teaching in Marion City Schools for almost 20 years. Jennifer made a point to support her students and former students by attending their extra curricular events. She was a coach for cheerleading for Marion middle school and high school. She loved her two dogs Dash and Nicki. For hobbies she enjoyed listening to music, reading and baking. She was a loving, caring, compassionate person that shared her creative solutions to help her students and community.
Visitation will be held Monday June 8, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with social distancing required. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Garfield Elementary School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, share a memory or view the Life Tribute DVD.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.