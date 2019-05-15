|
Jerald "Jerry" David Harding
Marion - Jerry went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 75. He passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 3, 1943 in Kenton, Ohio to Claude "Bud" Harding and Elizabeth "Betty" Holycross Harding.
Jerry was a graduate of Kenton High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He received his bachelor degree from The Ohio State University. He taught 35 years with 32 years at Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion.
In 1961 he married Barbara Furr and had two children with her. She later preceded him in death. On June 25, 1993 he married Loretta Kay Bowling and she survives in Marion.
Also surviving are two daughters Sheri (Dan) Barnes and Robynn (Mark) Drerup both of Arlington. Jerry was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Carson (Ashley) Barnes of Hillard, Jacob (Jerae) Drerup of Arlington, Chase (fiance' Chappell) Barnes of Lima, and Jordan (Camden) Brown of Findlay. Also surviving is a great grandson; Jonathan Robert Drerup.
Jerry was preceded in death by his sister Bethlyn Jean Wood and his parents.
He was a member of Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Marion.
Jerry loved being with his family, attending grandchildren's events and spending time with his 5 poodles. If the church doors were open, he wanted to be there. Jerry also loved to workout, shop and visit Amish Country. It was very important to Jerry to stay connected with each family member, friends and former students. If you knew Jerry, he had given you at least one Bible and always wanted to make sure you were staying strong in the Lord.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 16th 2019 at Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 17th at Faith Baptist Church in Kenton with viewing an hour before at the church.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Baptist Church 1419 Linn Hipsher Road, Marion or to The .
Published in the Marion Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019