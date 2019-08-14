|
Jerald W. Jerew
Marion - Jerald W. Jerew, age 90, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On December 11, 1928, Jerald was born in Marion County, Ohio, one of eight children of the late William Sidney and Martha Della (Douglas) Jerew. He graduated from Green Camp High School in the class of 1947.
One fateful night, while skating at a local roller rink, Jerald met his wife to be, Dolores McEliece. From there, the rest is history. Shortly thereafter, they eloped and were married on January 1, 1949. They shared a special marriage for seventy years.
One of the hardest workers you could ever meet, Jerald dedicated his life to farming, working from sun up to sun down, seven days a week. Along the way, he acquired land and built his own farm. He tended to his land until his late 80's and one of his proudest moments was when his son decided to carry on their family farm for him.
Jerald was a member of the Green Camp United Methodist Church.
An outdoorsman, Jerald loved being in nature and getting his hand dirty. He was an avid fisherman, spending as much time in the summers on the waters of Lake Erie, enjoying their cabin there for over twenty years. He also enjoyed deer hunting season for most of his life.
Snowbirds, Jerald and Dolores wintered in Lakeland, Florida, for nearly twenty years. They made many dear friends there, whom they often went golfing with.
Most important of all to Jerald and Dolores was their family. They beamed with pride for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and cherished their holiday get togethers.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Dolores Jerew; three children: Gerrie (William) Nutter, Sharon (Steven) Leeth, and James E. Jerew, all of Marion; and son-in-law, John Austin; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a sister, Patricia Ann Basinger of Kenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Jerald was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Sue Austin; four brothers: Marion, Kenneth, William and Robert Jerew; and two sisters: Maxine Wood and Hazel Jerew.
Services honoring Jerald's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Claiborne Cemetery, 26763 OH-37, Richwood, OH 43344, with Rev. Josh Freshour officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Camp United Methodist Church, 205 Broadway, Box 232, Green Camp, Ohio 43322.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jerald's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 14, 2019