Jerald Wayne CriswellMarion - Jerald Wayne Criswell passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Marion General Hospital after a brief illness.Jerald Wayne Criswell was born on November 4, 1931 to William and Hazel (Schreck) Criswell on a farm in Green Camp, Ohio. He was one of six children and was preceded in death by sister Ruth (Criswell) Hartle, Jack Criswell, Donal Criswell, and Thomas Criswell. He is survived by his brother Joe (Betty) Criswell.Jerald graduated from Green Camp High School in 1949 and was a member of the Green Camp Alumni.He married Betty Jean Williams in 1952 and they were parents to David Jerald and Denise Elaine Criswell. On January 25, 1973 he married Peggy Jean (Dutt) Rowland in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jerald and Peggy raised Jeannine Beth on Peggy's family farm in Pleasant Township.He worked for Whirlpool for 20 years and retired to farm full time and train and race sulky horses. Besides working his own farm he spent many hours working for his nephew Kevin. He loved working the land and watching crops grow. He was a charter member of the Meeker Coon Hunters Club and enjoyed coon hunting and trading at Leafy Oak Coon Dog trials in Kenton.He was a member of the Marion County Fairboard and a member of the Ohio Harness Association. He dedicated himself to the Marion County Senior Fair and his passion was making sure we had harness racing in Marion County. Jerald lived for the week of the Marion County Fair, it was the highlight of his year. He always made sure that his daughter and granddaughters, Meagan and Sarah, had what they needed to be active in the 4-H program showing hogs or goats at the fair and attending 4H camp. He was passionate about having a great fair and serving on the Senior Fair Board.Countless hours were spent at the fair grounds in Marion where he, his brothers Tom and Joe, his nephews and some of his best mates trained horses. He looked forward to his winter time trips to Hawkinsville, Georgia to train horses with his nephew Delvin.In the days before cell phones if you wanted to find Jerry you could count on finding him in the barns playing cards with his best mates or working the track. He and his wife traveled to almost every county fair in the state of Ohio and to Scioto Downs to race horses. He only ever missed one running of the Little Brown Jug because he was in the hospital. It was a yearly event that he planned for months in advance placing his chairs on the fence.They enjoyed their trips to Florida, Pennsylvania, snowmobiling in Michigan and spending time with family and friends. Anyone who knew him knows that there was always a good story to be told and it usually involved some level of orneriness.Jerald is survived by his wife, Peggy Jean (Dutt) Criswell, son David (Cheryl) Criswell, Daughters Denise Criswell and Jeannine (Dawn McCurdy) Lyons. Grandchildren: Ryan (Erica) Criswell, Brad Criswell, Meagan Lyons and Sarah Lyons. Great Grandchildren: Gretchen, Julianne and Cole Criswell. His brother, Joe (Betty) Criswell and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery (the new portion on the Harding Memorial Side).A processional will leave Boyd-Born Funeral Home at 1:00 pm and the graveside service will start at 1:30 pm.All friends and family are welcome to attend and we would like people to share special stories and memories of Jerald.