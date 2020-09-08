1/1
Jerald Wayne Criswell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerald Wayne Criswell

Marion - Jerald Wayne Criswell passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Marion General Hospital after a brief illness.

Jerald Wayne Criswell was born on November 4, 1931 to William and Hazel (Schreck) Criswell on a farm in Green Camp, Ohio. He was one of six children and was preceded in death by sister Ruth (Criswell) Hartle, Jack Criswell, Donal Criswell, and Thomas Criswell. He is survived by his brother Joe (Betty) Criswell.

Jerald graduated from Green Camp High School in 1949 and was a member of the Green Camp Alumni.

He married Betty Jean Williams in 1952 and they were parents to David Jerald and Denise Elaine Criswell. On January 25, 1973 he married Peggy Jean (Dutt) Rowland in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jerald and Peggy raised Jeannine Beth on Peggy's family farm in Pleasant Township.

He worked for Whirlpool for 20 years and retired to farm full time and train and race sulky horses. Besides working his own farm he spent many hours working for his nephew Kevin. He loved working the land and watching crops grow. He was a charter member of the Meeker Coon Hunters Club and enjoyed coon hunting and trading at Leafy Oak Coon Dog trials in Kenton.

He was a member of the Marion County Fairboard and a member of the Ohio Harness Association. He dedicated himself to the Marion County Senior Fair and his passion was making sure we had harness racing in Marion County. Jerald lived for the week of the Marion County Fair, it was the highlight of his year. He always made sure that his daughter and granddaughters, Meagan and Sarah, had what they needed to be active in the 4-H program showing hogs or goats at the fair and attending 4H camp. He was passionate about having a great fair and serving on the Senior Fair Board.

Countless hours were spent at the fair grounds in Marion where he, his brothers Tom and Joe, his nephews and some of his best mates trained horses. He looked forward to his winter time trips to Hawkinsville, Georgia to train horses with his nephew Delvin.

In the days before cell phones if you wanted to find Jerry you could count on finding him in the barns playing cards with his best mates or working the track. He and his wife traveled to almost every county fair in the state of Ohio and to Scioto Downs to race horses. He only ever missed one running of the Little Brown Jug because he was in the hospital. It was a yearly event that he planned for months in advance placing his chairs on the fence.

They enjoyed their trips to Florida, Pennsylvania, snowmobiling in Michigan and spending time with family and friends. Anyone who knew him knows that there was always a good story to be told and it usually involved some level of orneriness.

Jerald is survived by his wife, Peggy Jean (Dutt) Criswell, son David (Cheryl) Criswell, Daughters Denise Criswell and Jeannine (Dawn McCurdy) Lyons. Grandchildren: Ryan (Erica) Criswell, Brad Criswell, Meagan Lyons and Sarah Lyons. Great Grandchildren: Gretchen, Julianne and Cole Criswell. His brother, Joe (Betty) Criswell and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery (the new portion on the Harding Memorial Side).

A processional will leave Boyd-Born Funeral Home at 1:00 pm and the graveside service will start at 1:30 pm.

All friends and family are welcome to attend and we would like people to share special stories and memories of Jerald.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved