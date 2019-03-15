|
Jeraldine L. Hudkins
Marion - Jeraldine L. Hudkins, age 70 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus. She was born on September 7, 1948 in Marion to the late Vernon and Dorothy (Flesher) Hudkins.
Jeraldine worked for 18 years as a nurse's aide at Maplewood, and she was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church before her illness.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Sandy Hudkins of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Dorothy Hudkins and her brother David Hudkins.
There will be no public services held at this time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 15, 2019