|
|
Jeraldine L. "Jerri" Knappenberger Smith Daugherty
Marion - Jeraldine L. "Jerri" Knappenberger Smith Daugherty, age 99, formerly of Marion, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Nearly a century ago, on June 6, 1920, Jerri was born in Waldo, Ohio, one of four children of the late Albert and Flora (Rush) Knappenberger. She graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1938, where she excelled in basketball and helped them win four championships, only losing one game throughout her career.
Shortly following graduation, Jerri married a young man she had met at the Marion Fair, Cecil W. Smith, on September 3, 1939. They shared thirty six years of marriage and a love for dancing. He preceded her in death in 1975.
From 1943 - 1945, while Cecil was in the service, Jerri worked at the Scioto Ordinance Plant, where she assisted with making bombs for the fight of World War II. Next she worked at Motor Products, and retired from B.F.Goodrich Company in Green Camp where she was a braider operator for nearly twenty years.
Getting a second chance at love, she married Robert W. Daugherty of Mansfield, on January 16, 1979. They shared twenty six years of marriage and a love for fishing in Lake Erie. They "caught loads of fish" together, and cleaned and cooked every one of them. He preceded her in death in 2005.
A lifelong resident of Marion County, Jerri was a faithful member of the Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church, Women of the Moose Chapter 448, and the Goodrich Retirement Club.
A huge sports fan, Jerri always watched sports, especially Ohio State Buckeyes basketball and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She also loved working outdoors and gardening, canning everything imaginable.
Left to cherish her memory are her step daughter, Nancy (Robert) Longshore of Mansfield; three grandchildren: Michael (Sandy) Longshore, Steven (Kari) Longshore, and Timothy (Abby) Longshore; seven great-grandchildren: Derik (Erin), Camille, Katie (Joe), Meghann, Shannon, Dalton, and Justin; a sister-in-law, Barbara Knappenberger of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored their loving and caring aunt.
Including her husbands and parents, Jerri was preceded in death by her three siblings: Joe and Jack Knappenberger, and Betty Granger Conklin.
Her family will greet friends from noon until 2 pm at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Services honoring her life will follow, at her graveside, in Waldo Cemetery with Rev. Rob Howard officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church and they may be sent to the care of the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jerri's family and your condolences may be expressed via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020