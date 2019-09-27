|
Jeremy J. Holsinger
Marion - Jeremy J. Holsinger II age 29 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born April 5, 1990 in Columbus, Ohio to Jeremy "Jason" Holsinger and Kara S. (Elliott) Price.
On June 16, 2016 he married Britney N. (Howard) Holsinger.
Jeremy graduated from Elgin High School in 2008, he was employed at V.P. Hydraulics for the past four years.
Jeremy will always be remembered as the loving and caring man that he was. He was a man that took pain as a lesson and used it to better everyone around him. He made many friends around him believes with the amazing way he spoke of God. He kept his faith through anything life threw at him. Jeremy was an amazing father, he loved all his kids with all his heart, He especially loved taking the kids in the front yard for sports practice and making it to every game. He loved fishing at Marion Quarry Park every chance he could get, he had enough fishing poles in the garage for a lifetime. Jeremy loved his wife and family, and always put forth effort to help anyone that needed it. He worked hard everyday to provide an amazing life for his wife and kids. His work family adored him, and he was very thankful for all of them. He spent most of his time with his family at his loving mother and fathers house, spending time with family and sisters. He was loved by so many friends, cousins, aunts, uncles and of course his amazing grandfather, Gene Holsinger. Jeremys legacy will forever carry on through his children and hopefully many grandchildren and his love will fill our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife, Britney Holsinger of Marion, OH., his parents Kara & Mike Price of Marion, OH., and Jeremy "Jason" Holsinger of Sarasota, FL., his children, Aubree Steele, Linaya Holsinger, Jakobe Holsinger, Nova Holsinger and Leo Holsinger, two brothers, Colton Rasey of Sarasota, FL., Devin Holsinger of Marion, OH., two sisters, Mariah Holsinger of Marion, OH., Mikenzie Price of Marion, OH., grandparents, Gene Holsinger of Marion, OH., Kim (Glenn) Sayre-Arnold of Sarasota, FL., Becky Price of Marion, OH., and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary & Janice Elliott.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home with Ryan Elliott officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family at paypal.me/britneyholsinger.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 27, 2019