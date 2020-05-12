Services
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Full Gospel Christian Church
236 Ballentine Ave.
Marion, OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Full Gospel Christian Church
236 Ballentine Ave.
Marion, OH
Jerrod R. Young

Jerrod R. Young Obituary
Jerrod R. Young

Jerrod was a lovable Son, Uncle, Nephew, Grandson and most of all a real true friend.

Jerrod never met a stranger he was a Big Teddy Bear. To the point one of his nurses had named him "Jer Bear". He was also named Dozzer by one of his dear friends. Jerrod will always hold a very special place in all of our hearts. Jerrod passed away in peace at Marion General Hospital in Marion, Ohio on Sunday May 10th, 2020

Jerrod is survived by his Girlfriend (Michelle Rena Lewis), His Father and Step Mother Cornelius B. Young & Rachel M. Young of LaRue, Ohio

His Mother and Step Father Barbara Pfleider Van-Ettan & John Van-Ettan of Tucson, Arizona; Two brothers Corey S. Young of Marion, Ohio and Brandon M. Beckham ( Mariah) of Marion, Ohio; Three sisters Whitney N. Young of Marion, Ohio and Chasity M.K Beckham (Zach) of LaRue, Ohio and Samantha L. Beckham (Keyaundre) of LaRue, Ohio; Many nieces and nephews... Caleb Pfleider Van-Eattan, Bryen, Noah, Elizabeth, Christopher, Sueset, Anthony, Celia, Alexander, Willie and Cordell Kal-El Beckham on the way; Grandparents Edna J. Pfleider of Marion, Ohio, Jesslyn D. Pfleider of Bedford, Indiana, Rev. Clayton A. Young & Roberta F. Young of Marion, Ohio; Three Aunts Glinda G. Sparks/ (Rebecca, Abby) of Galion, Ohio, Robin F. Young & Sherry Young of Marion, Ohio Marsha Stringer/ (Lynsi Hill) of Tucson, Arizona; John Pfleider of Georgia. Several other family members that I have not met.. So If I have left out anyone I didn't mean to offend anyone.

Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Friday May 15, 2020 at Full Gospel Christian Church 236 Ballentine Ave. Marion, OH 43302 with practicing social distancing. A funeral service will be held at 1pm with Rev. Clayton Young and Rev. Audie Murphy officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Affordable Cremation Services. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services of Ohio was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020
