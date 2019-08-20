|
Jerry Austin
MARION - Jerry Austin, age 85 of Marion, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Jerry was born in Marion on May 23, 1934, one of 3 children to Betty Jane Griffith. He graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1952.
Jerry was set up on a blind date with Shirley Jean Eaches and as they say, the rest is history. The couple was married on Jerry's birthday, May 23, 1952. Jerry and Shirley made their home in Marion, raising their four children. Jerry worked for many years as a supervisor at Quaker Oats. He also lent a helping hand to Paul Highland, laying carpet and later Jerry opened and ran the Open Pantry Convenience Store on East Center Street for a number of years. Over all, Jerry was a jack of all trades; there wasn't anything he couldn't do when he put his mind to it.
Jerry was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan and couldn't wait for football Saturdays! Sundays he enjoyed watching The Cleveland Browns.
In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, making benches and other crafts that will now be a cherished treasure. He and Shirley had a group of close friends that enjoyed traveling together to Las Vegas, takings cruises all over and wintering at Frostproof, Florida for over 10 years. Golf was a passion of Jerry's, he enjoyed playing with his buddies at Kings Mill, Green Acres and of course in Florida when they were there enjoying the warm winter months. He was a member of the Marion Moose Lodge and enjoyed socializing with his friends at the lodge.
Jerry may have been a man of few words, but the way he lived and loved spoke volumes. He was proud of his family and delighted in watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their sporting events.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley Jean Austin; beloved children: Terry (Jandy) Austin of Westerville, Bambi (Rick) Kelley of Marion, Marsha (Scott) Steele of Mooresville, NC, and Lisa (Russell) Shaw of New Albany, OH; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and siblings: Richard Austin and Marilyn "Pate" McCalla.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at the funeral home at 11AM with Pastor David Wilson officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to Marion Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 20, 2019