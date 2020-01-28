Services
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Sparta United Methodist Church
22 North Church Street
Sparta, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
The Sparta United Methodist Church
22 North Church Street
Sparta, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Belcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dean Belcher


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dean Belcher Obituary
Jerry Dean Belcher

Marengo - Jerry Dean Belcher 67, of Marengo, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born July 2, 1952 in Mount Gilead, Ohio, early, weighing only 2lbs 8oz., the first preemie in Morrow County, he was the son of the late James Greenville & Hazel (Corwin) Belcher. Jerry graduated from Highland High School in 1970 and would go on and attend The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science in 1974. Jerry was a farmer for all of his life, and didn't let his illness these past couple of months slow him down from working the land which he loved. He was a lifelong member of the Sparta United Methodist Church in Sparta, Ohio. Jerry was also a member of the "In His Name" gospel group, who traveled statewide singing at several events.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years Kathy (Guiher) Belcher; sons Jason (Kaylee Savage), Jared (Danielle), Justin (Maiya) Belcher; grandchildren Brayden, Raegan, Colt Belcher; sisters Rita Porter, Sondra (Jay) Coe, Diane (Bill) Mahan; numerous nieces and nephews .

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother- in-law Leslie "Butch" Porter.

Jerry was very passionate about farming, but when he wasn't working the long hours in the field, he was either singing, or tinkering on his Allis Chalmers tractors. Jerry's greatest joy in life was becoming a father and raising his 3 sons, and then again when he became a grandfather. His family and those close to him will remember his as the kind, faithful, stubborn and relentless, husband, father, grandfather, and brother that he was.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at The Sparta United Methodist Church, 22 North Church Street, Sparta, Ohio 43350. Pastor Ryan Skelton will officiate funeral services 10:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Sparta United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the Sparta United Methodist Church, 22 North Church Street, Sparta, Ohio 43350.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The DeVore- Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now